Voluntary water limits put in place in face of possible Alberta drought

More than three dozen of Alberta's largest water users have agreed with a provincial plan to cut down this year ahead of a severe drought expected this summer.

"With these agreements, Albertans are once again coming together when times get toughest," said Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz in a news release.

"They will help make the most of our limited water supplies and make every drop count if a severe drought hits this summer. These irrigators, industry and municipalities are demonstrating the leadership, dedication and community spirit that makes this province great."

The agreement comes after Alberta experienced "several dry years" and an extremely warm and dry winter, the province said.

The deal was struck following negotiations between the provincial government and Alberta's water licensees, who represent 90 per cent of the water allocated in the Bow and Old Man basins, and 70 per cent of the Red Deer River basin.

"TransAlta recognizes the unique role our Bow River system plays in managing water flows while also serving as a key component of Alberta’s electricity grid," said Blain van Melle, executive vice-president, commercial and customer relations, TransAlta.

"We look forward to working with the government and downstream stakeholders to maximize water storage in the spring and optimize flows during the summer to help mitigate drought conditions should they occur."

Municipalities have also agreed to conserve water between five and 10 per cent and industries "will use only the minimum volume of water practical to maintain safe, reliable operations."

Those companies will also seek out additional water-saving measures, officials said.

In addition, irrigation districts will use less water and allow other water users to access supplies first.

"These collaborative agreements are voluntary. They are designed to be proactive, risk-based and agile enough to be adjusted in real time as conditions change," the province said.

"The actual water amounts under the agreements will be updated every two weeks based on the latest water supply forecast."

The provincial government says with the agreements in place, it will now take on the task of monitoring conditions and issuing warnings about affected basins, producing weekly water supply forecasts, optimizing its own infrastructure to ensure they use water efficiently and optimize water storage at the Ghost Reservoir and those in the Kananaskis area.

However, Alberta's "ultimate success" this season will come as a collaborative effort between everyone who uses water – from smaller licence holders to everyday Albertans.