Volunteers on horses and dirt bikes continue search for Calgary woman missing a week

Dozens of volunteers have spent the week navigating through tough terrain and helping on horseback in the search for Amy Elizabeth Fahlman, a 25-year-old Calgary woman who went missing last Friday.

The search this week has been concentrated on an area off Highway 40 west of Water Valley.

With the long weekend here, Fahlman's family is asking anyone planning on spending time in the area north of Waiparous Village to be on the lookout for the missing woman.

"If you do come out, we really ask you to please keep your eyes open. It's been very helpful, the tremendous support and getting people aware of what they're looking for," said Trevor Miller, a cousin of Fahlman's who has been helping lead the search.

Fahlman went on a scenic drive to the area and hasn't been seen since. Her vehicle, a silver 2010 Nissan Murano, was found by rescuers earlier this week.

Friday's search consisted of teams heading north from where the SUV was found. Miller has helped portion off the area into grids every day, making for an organized and thorough search.

"What we don't want is people just running around the bush and looking, trying to find signs. We need to do this systematically and we need to do this intelligently. Working with the RCMP and working with the search and rescue teams, we really came up with a plan," Miller added.

Members of Fahlman's family have come from all over Western Canada to help co-ordinate the search. They're directing a group of upward of 115 volunteers in the search, working in conjunction with the RCMP, conservation officers and members of Cochrane Search and Rescue.

Family and volunteers are also stationed along Highway 40, handing out thousands of flyers with pictures and information about Fahlman.

