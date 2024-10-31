Man in life-threatening condition following e-bike crash near Diamond Valley, Alta.

A man in his 60s was airlifted to hospital in Calgary in life-threatening condition following an e-bike crash near Diamond Valley, Alta.

First responders were called to the area of Highway 546 and 208 Street West, west of Diamond Valley, around 12:15 p.m.

A caller reported a cyclist on an e-bike was travelling at a high rate of speed and lost control, Diamond Valley Fire Rescue told CTV News.

EMS confirmed paramedics responded to the scene and treated an adult patient with life-threatening injuries.

He was then transported to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary via STARS Air Ambulance.

STARS confirmed the patient was a man in his 60s.

Highway 546 was closed while emergency crews responded to the scene, but has since reopened.

Diamond Valley is approximately 67 kilometres south of Calgary.