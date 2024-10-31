Man in life-threatening condition following e-bike crash near Diamond Valley, Alta.
A man in his 60s was airlifted to hospital in Calgary in life-threatening condition following an e-bike crash near Diamond Valley, Alta.
First responders were called to the area of Highway 546 and 208 Street West, west of Diamond Valley, around 12:15 p.m.
A caller reported a cyclist on an e-bike was travelling at a high rate of speed and lost control, Diamond Valley Fire Rescue told CTV News.
EMS confirmed paramedics responded to the scene and treated an adult patient with life-threatening injuries.
He was then transported to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary via STARS Air Ambulance.
STARS confirmed the patient was a man in his 60s.
Highway 546 was closed while emergency crews responded to the scene, but has since reopened.
Diamond Valley is approximately 67 kilometres south of Calgary.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mounties in B.C. raid 'largest and most sophisticated' drug lab in Canadian history
Mounties in British Columbia have discovered the "largest and most sophisticated" drug-production laboratory in Canadian history, federal investigators announced Thursday, describing the facility as a "super lab" operated by international organized criminals.
Two Port of Montreal terminals shut down as dockworkers begin new strike
Dockworkers at the Port of Montreal started a new strike Thursday morning, forcing the indefinite shutdown of two container terminals at the country's second biggest port.
Freddie Freeman: American MLB star with Canadian family roots makes World Series history
MLB star Freddie Freeman, a dual Canada-U.S. citizen, has made history as a member of the World Series winning Los Angeles Dodgers.
Charges laid after six-year-old boy fatally struck by school bus north of Toronto: police
A woman has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after a six-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus in Vaughan back in June, York Regional Police say.
Quebec freezes two major immigration streams that provide path to permanent residency
The Quebec government has suspended applications for permanent residency from two immigration streams because it says it can no longer accommodate the rising number of newcomers.
Toronto mom charged with murder after baby dies in house fire: police
A 19-year-old mother has been charged with murder after her baby died in a house fire in Toronto last week, police say.
Whistle Stop Cafe owner launches class-action lawsuit against Alberta government over COVID-19 restrictions
The owners of the Whistle Stop Cafe is suing the Alberta government for imposing mandates on businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ford vehicles are recalled in Canada. Here's why and what's affected
Several Ford vehicles have been recalled in Canada due to issues with braking systems, steering and child car seat tethers.
Dozens of North Korean defectors caught by secret police 'vanish', says rights group
More than 100 North Koreans have gone missing after being caught by secret police while trying to defect from the isolated country or even for trying to call relatives in South Korea, a Seoul-based human rights group said on Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
'Doctors aren't always right': Alberta goes ahead with controversial transgender policies in 3 new bills
The Alberta government has tabled three bills that will change, among other things, how transgender youth and athletes are treated in the province.
-
City of Edmonton recommends 8.1% tax hike for 2025
The City of Edmonton is recommending a 8.1 per cent tax increase for 2025 in its draft budget to tackle the shortfalls city council is facing.
-
Whistle Stop Cafe owner launches class-action lawsuit against Alberta government over COVID-19 restrictions
The owners of the Whistle Stop Cafe is suing the Alberta government for imposing mandates on businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge bar patron sustains life-threatening injuries after guard allegedly punches him in the face
A 27-year-old security guard has been charged after an incident where a bar patron sustained life-threatening injuries.
-
Blackfoot Confederacy and Parks Canada team up to share stories and culture with visitors
Parks Canada and the Blackfoot Confederacy have announced a new collaboration.
-
Lethbridge police officer charged in off-duty domestic incident
A Lethbridge police officer faces multiple charges in relation to an off-duty domestic incident.
Vancouver
-
Mounties in B.C. raid 'largest and most sophisticated' drug lab in Canadian history
Mounties in British Columbia have discovered the "largest and most sophisticated" drug-production laboratory in Canadian history, federal investigators announced Thursday, describing the facility as a "super lab" operated by international organized criminals.
-
Assassins of B.C. man acquitted of Air India bombing 'hired and paid': court document
Court documents in the case of two men who murdered British Columbia businessman Ripudaman Singh Malik in 2022 say they were "hired and paid" to kill him.
-
After reopening investigation, coroner deems Victoria teen's death a homicide
Three and a half years after losing her only child, a Victoria mother has confirmed something she has long believed: her daughter’s death was not an accident.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties in B.C. raid 'largest and most sophisticated' drug lab in Canadian history
Mounties in British Columbia have discovered the "largest and most sophisticated" drug-production laboratory in Canadian history, federal investigators announced Thursday, describing the facility as a "super lab" operated by international organized criminals.
-
After reopening investigation, coroner deems Victoria teen's death a homicide
Three and a half years after losing her only child, a Victoria mother has confirmed something she has long believed: her daughter’s death was not an accident.
-
Assassins of B.C. man acquitted of Air India bombing 'hired and paid': court document
Court documents in the case of two men who murdered British Columbia businessman Ripudaman Singh Malik in 2022 say they were "hired and paid" to kill him.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayor hopefuls square off in debate ahead of civic election
Four Saskatoon mayoral candidates had their chance to challenge each other on various issues during a televised debate Wednesday night.
-
Sask. RCMP say human remains found in Alberta belong to missing Onion Lake Cree Nation man
Saskatchewan RCMP say that human remains found on Monday north of Lloydminster near the Alberta/Saskatchewan border were those of Serayne Kematch.
-
One constituency remains to be decided in Saskatchewan's 2024 election, it will come down to final mail-in ballots
The final constituency to decide in Saskatchewan's 2024 election will come down to the final mail-in ballots, with the race still too close to call in Saskatoon Westview.
Regina
-
Experience or fresh faces? Regina's mayoral candidates faceoff in debate ahead of Nov. 13 vote
Nine of Regina's eleven mayoral candidates faced off in a debate on Wednesday evening, discussing a variety of topics.
-
Around 100 snow geese shot, left to waste near Moose Jaw
Conservation officers are asking for tips from the public after about 100 snow geese were shot and left to waste near Moose Jaw.
-
Regina man arrested following robbery on 5th Avenue
A Regina man was taken into custody after a business on 5th Avenue was robbed Wednesday night.
Toronto
-
Toronto mom charged with murder after baby dies in house fire: police
A 19-year-old mother has been charged with murder after her baby died in a house fire in Toronto last week, police say.
-
11-year-old girl in critical condition after being struck by bus outside Mississauga school
An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by a Mi-Way bus outside of a school in Mississauga Thursday afternoon.
-
'You look like me': 7-year-old who went viral for his Auston Matthews Halloween costume meets Leafs star
Auston Matthews has come face to face with his look-alike. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs star met seven-year-old Grayson Joseph, who went viral for dressing up as an Auston Matthews hockey card.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area woman granted bail after being accused of throwing boiling water on child
A Montreal-area woman accused of throwing boiling water on a 10-year-old boy and causing serious injuries has been granted bail.
-
Woman in hijab on signage sparks debate in Montreal
The City of Montreal found itself in the middle of a debate this week after complaints were made about a sign that featured a woman wearing a hijab.
-
REM service gradually returning after 2 trains got stuck at Central Station
Service went down on the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) after a system failure on two trains, and gradually resumed around 5:50 p.m.
Atlantic
-
Woman, 24, dies after being hit by Halifax Transit bus Thursday
A 24-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a Halifax Transit bus Thursday morning.
-
Moncton house receives extra attention after Halloween decorations deemed too scary by neighbour
Mason Louie of Moncton, N.B., has been decorating his house since 2019, but this year his family received a note calling the display too scary for children.
-
'Her truth is important': Daughter of N.S. murder victim wants police to release details about domestic violence cases
The daughter of a Nova Scotia woman who was killed by her husband of 33 years earlier this month in Enfield says she wants police to release more details about domestic violence cases.
Winnipeg
-
'Significant number': Doctors Manitoba concerned about surgery backlog
The organization representing physicians in Manitoba said more work needs to be done to address the surgical backlog in the province.
-
Long-standing Winnipeg high school football record broken by a pair of quarterbacks
A Winnipeg high school football record that has stood since 2009 has been broken by two different players.
-
Winnipeg gauges public mood on potential taxes on liquor, online deliveries and more
Winnipeg city hall is gauging the public's appetite for potential new taxes on alcohol, online deliveries, vehicle registration and other items.
Ottawa
-
No date for Trillium Line launch as OC Transpo focuses on final ‘critical milestones’
OC Transpo is still not providing a launch date for the new north-south O-Train line, as it focuses on the final "critical milestones" to launch the new rail line that will connect downtown Ottawa and Riverside South.
-
Two persons of interest sought by Ottawa police's homicide, guns and gangs units
The Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit, and Guns and Gangs Unit are asking the public for help in identifying two persons of interest allegedly involved in a series of criminal incidents that happened in 2021, 2022, and this year.
-
Here's how people in Ottawa are celebrating the hottest Halloween on record
It's the spookiest time of the year for these elementary students at St. Gabriel School in Kanata.
Northern Ontario
-
Family pleads for information on what happened to missing Manitoulin Island woman
Juanita Migwans – or 'Winnie,' as her family calls her – of M'Chigeeng First Nation has been missing for almost a month.
-
Sudbury convenience stores say alcohol sales boosting their bottom line
With news that big box grocery stores are allowed to sell alcohol, CTV News decided to check in with local convenience stores to see how sales are going.
-
Mother intentionally jumps over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old: police
A 33-year-old mother climbed over a safety rail and intentionally went over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old, according to New York state police, who said Wednesday that search and rescue efforts were unsuccessful.
Barrie
-
Man allegedly involved in Schomberg shooting removes GPS monitor, considered armed and dangerous
York Regional Police (YRP) are on the hunt for a man allegedly involved in the shooting of a 65-year-old man in Schomberg as he walked his dog in February 2023.
-
Local convenience, grocery stores react to expanded alcohol sales
With a stocked refrigerator filled with beer, it has been more than a month since Canco Convenience Store in Collingwood began selling alcohol, and business is going well.
-
Barrie mayor supports controversial idea to address homeless encampments
Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall is ready to take action to address the issue of homeless encampments popping up in open areas, which is bound to come with some backlash.
Kitchener
-
Eviction notices issued at Guelph encampment
People living in an encampment in Guelph have been told they have two weeks to pack up and get out.
-
One person sent to trauma centre in Guelph stabbing
One person has been taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton after a stabbing in downtown Guelph on Thursday.
-
Will it rain on trick-or-treaters?
It might not be a ‘dark and stormy’ night, but trick-or-treaters may get a little wet tonight.
London
-
'Deeply concerning': Reaction to the fraud investigation at LHSC
The London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) past financial practices are going under a criminal microscope.
-
Photo released of suspect wanted in London hate-motivated crime
As reported on Tuesday, police said a man was with his family in a park near King Street and Thames Street, when an unknown man approached.
-
Witness described 'frantic' and 'reckless' scene following bush party shooting
On Thursday, Maya Pluchowski resumed with her testimony telling the jury about the moments after an 18-year-old Western University student was shot and killed.
Windsor
-
'You have to really pay attention': Berry farmers prepare for field winterization
As famers across southwestern Ontario flirt with record-breaking warmth, many are watching the skies, waiting to start preparations for the colder months ahead.
-
Man accused of attempted murder arrested for bail violations
A man accused of attempted murder has been arrested for failing to comply with his bail conditions.
-
Happy Diwalloween! Oct. 31 sees same-day celebrations of Halloween and Diwali
From the outside, Gurneet Kaur’s home in LaSalle, Ont., looks like many others across the country on Oct. 31 — with pumpkins and skeletons galore.