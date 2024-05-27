Warm start to the week with chance of lightning in northern Alberta

Southern Alberta will start this week with warm and stable conditions, before a pattern breakdown introduces cooler air and instability by the middle of the week when a Pacific trough edges into British Columbia.

In northern Alberta convective activity is possible Monday, especially overnight into Tuesday. More severe thunderstorms are expected along the northern border and into the Northwest Territories before an upper ridge tracks east.

As that upper low establishes itself as the main weather maker for B.C. and Alberta on Tuesday, cooler air coming around the counter-clockwise rotation will impact southern Alberta.

Tuesday night could include some light showers and a quick drop in temperatures as daytime highs settling below seasonal.

Overnight temperatures will continue to sit consistently outside of the freezing range and warmer weather will return by the weekend.