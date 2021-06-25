CALGARY -- The warm-up begins Friday as temperatures across Alberta reach the mid to upper 20s.

The heat has already made its way into northern parts of the province, where temperatures in the northwest approach 30 C Friday afternoon.

By Saturday, central and southern Alberta warm up even further, but it’s just the beginning of the prolonged heat wave.

Early next week, daytime temperatures in Calgary soar into the mid-30s and stay there until the second half of the week.

Meanwhile in extreme southern Alberta, daytime temperatures could get close to 40 C by mid-week. This extreme and prolonged heat event will likely break daily records throughout next week, and get close to all time record highs.

Calgary’s highest daytime temperature on record (since 1881) is 36.5 C, set on August 10, 2018.

Here’s the five day:

Friday

Morning cloud, afternoon sun

Daytime high: 26 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, 17 C

Saturday

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 29 C

Overnight: Clear, 15 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Overnight: Clear, 16 C

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high: 33 C

Overnight: Clear, 18 C

Tuesday