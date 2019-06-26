Members of the Cochrane RCMP detachment are investigating reports of recent encounters between young pedestrians on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation and unknown motorists.

According to RCMP, there have been three reported incidents in the past week where children were walking in the area of the Ozada Flats and Chiniki Lake Road in Morley when a vehicle approached. RCMP officials have not released the particulars of the encounters but confirm none of the children were physically harmed.

RCMP have not confirmed if the three incidents are related and the investigation into the matter is ongoing. Descriptions of the suspect vehicle(s) and suspect(s) have not been released.

Police encourage young people to walk in groups and to be aware of their surroundings. Anyone who encounters suspicious activity on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation is encouraged to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-932-2211 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.