    • Warrant issued for man unlawfully at large in Calgary: police

    Gabriel Juma Agotic, 41, is seen in a handout photograph. (Supplied: Calgary Police Service) Gabriel Juma Agotic, 41, is seen in a handout photograph. (Supplied: Calgary Police Service)
    Calgary police need help locating a man who is unlawfully at large.

    Gabriel Juma Agotic, 41, was last seen in the northwest community of Royal Oak on Aug. 12.

    Police say investigators have been unable to locate Agotic and are now turning to the public for help.

    He is described as 6’2” (187 centimetres) tall, approximately 240 pounds (108 kilograms), with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone with information about Agotic’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

    Police say Agotic should not be approached.

