Warrants issued for Calgary man accused of uttering threats

Calgary police have issued warrants for a man related to uttering threats to women he met online.

Three women have come forward in May reporting that they got messages threatening violence from a man they met on a dating website.

The first woman said that after not returning a few of his messages, the man sent her one wishing her physical harm. She blocked that number, then received text messages from two other numbers threatening physical harm.

A second woman said she met a man in person, then received texts where he threatened to break into her home and harm her.

A third woman said she's received threatening messages from someone matching the same physical description who she met through a dating website.

Matthew Edward Williams, 33, is wanted on three charges of uttering threats.

He's described as 175 centimetres (5'9") tall, around 81 kilograms (180 pounds), with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.