Water main repairs still on schedule as Calgary continues to conserve water: Gondek

Calgarians continue to conserve water but the mayor wants city residents to try to do a little bit better.

At her Saturday morning update, the mayor said Friday’s water consumption came in at 462 million litres, which meant another day below the city's threshold level.

“That’s good,” Gondek said, “But I know we could do better.

“If we could cut consumption a bit, that would give us a bit more latitude in case there’s an emergency.”

Gondek said repairs to five hotspots were progressing on schedule, with a hopeful target date of the Stampede Parade still within sight.

With a hot, sunny weekend ahead, she asked city residents to hold off on watering lawns and gardens a little bit longer.

And if you’re planning to enjoy a sunny afternoon on a patio, she suggested visiting one in Bowness, where businesses have seen a decline in business since the onset of the water main break several weeks ago.

The next update from the city is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, where city experts will go into more details about the progress of repairs.

