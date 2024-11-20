City of Calgary says 6-month transit pass deals are a scam

There’s a Calgary Transit scam circulating on social media.

The city said on X Wednesday that ads are popping up for heavily discounted six-month-long transit passes that are fake.

On Wednesday, Calgary council was asked to increase transit's budget after a $33 million shortfall in revenue, despite the fact that ridership has recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

More money is being requested to offset a projected 2025 shortfall, including $19 million to support the Low-Income Transit Pass Program.

For valid fare and pass options, people are encouraged to visit the Calgary Transit website here.

With files from CTV's Jordan Kanygin