    • City of Calgary says 6-month transit pass deals are a scam

    Ads promoting inexpensive 6-month transit passes are a scam, the CIty of Calgary said Wednesday.
    There’s a Calgary Transit scam circulating on social media.

    The city said on X Wednesday that ads are popping up for heavily discounted six-month-long transit passes that are fake.

    On Wednesday, Calgary council was asked to increase transit's budget after a $33 million shortfall in revenue, despite the fact that ridership has recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

    More money is being requested to offset a projected 2025 shortfall, including $19 million to support the Low-Income Transit Pass Program.

    For valid fare and pass options, people are encouraged to visit the Calgary Transit website here.

    With files from CTV's Jordan Kanygin

