CALGARY -- Premier Jason Kenney will take an "urgent message" to the First Ministers meeting in Ottawa on this week, he said before departing from the Calgary International Airport Wednesday morning.

"We need the government of Canada to have our back at this time of an economic crisis in this province," he said.

"Back in 2008 and 2009, during the global financial crisis, we saw government around the world do extraordinary things to ensure economic stability, stability in financial markets here in Canada, ensuring the future of the auto sector and tens of thousands of jobs related to it in Ontario and Quebec's manufacturing sector," he said.

"Well, Albertans expect at least that kind of help for the industry that has done more than any other to create jobs, wealth and opporuntity, government revuenued for social programs than any other, and that is Canada's energy industry."

Kenney said on Monday he will travel to Ottawa with "several actions that are urgently needed to help protect our economy form the price collapse and the global downturn and has said "all options will be on the table to do everything that we can within our capacity to help to protect jobs and Albertans."

Prices are falling as Saudi Arabia and Russia continue to be at odds about production cuts in a global economy already weakened by the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The price of crude oil fell by 30 per cent Monday morning in the biggest one-day decline since 1991. West Texas Intermediate dropped to US$31 a barrel on Monday, a decline of more than 24 per cent before rebounding slightly, trading at just above $33 on Wednesday morning.

Kenney has already convened an urgent economic panel, led by University of Calgary economist Dr. Jack Mintz, to provide expert advice on how to get through the oil price drop.

"The challenge posed to this province and to Canada could not be more serious," Kenney said on Monday.

"We are in uncharted territory."

Kenney says his government is open to borrowing more to increase spending on infrastructure in an effort to create more jobs. What the province is not prepared to do, however, is considered implementing a sales tax.