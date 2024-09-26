Weapons, fraudulent IDs seized during Calgary police investigation

An investigation into stolen vehicles and dangerous driving in Calgary led police to seize weapons, drugs and stolen and fraudulent ID documents.

The Calgary Police Service launched its investigation this month and identified a man as a prolific offender who was in breach of his court-ordered conditions, which barred him from driving.

On Sept. 19, officers spotted a stolen 2001 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by a man with a woman as a passenger.

Police were able to arrest the man and woman without incident, after they stopped at the Save-On-Foods located at 101 97 Centre St. in Langdon, Alta.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a small amount of drugs, a semi-automatic shotgun, two cans of bear spray, a hatchet, a knife and approximately 30 stolen or fraudulent identification documents.

Bear spray, a hatchet and a knife seized by Calgary police during a September 2024 investigation. (Supplied: Calgary Police Service)

As a result of the investigation, a 51-year-old man from Calgary is facing several charges, including offences related to possession of stolen property, dangerous driving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of weapons.

The woman, a 25-year-old from Calgary, is facing multiple charges related to possession of stolen property and breach of recognizance. She also had 11 outstanding warrants.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.