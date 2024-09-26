CALGARY
Calgary

    • Weapons, fraudulent IDs seized during Calgary police investigation

    Police say they seized a semi-automatic shotgun during a stolen vehicle investigation. (Supplied: Calgary Police Service) Police say they seized a semi-automatic shotgun during a stolen vehicle investigation. (Supplied: Calgary Police Service)
    Share

    An investigation into stolen vehicles and dangerous driving in Calgary led police to seize weapons, drugs and stolen and fraudulent ID documents.

    The Calgary Police Service launched its investigation this month and identified a man as a prolific offender who was in breach of his court-ordered conditions, which barred him from driving.

    On Sept. 19, officers spotted a stolen 2001 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by a man with a woman as a passenger.

    Police were able to arrest the man and woman without incident, after they stopped at the Save-On-Foods located at 101 97 Centre St. in Langdon, Alta.

    Officers searched the vehicle and found a small amount of drugs, a semi-automatic shotgun, two cans of bear spray, a hatchet, a knife and approximately 30 stolen or fraudulent identification documents.

    Bear spray, a hatchet and a knife seized by Calgary police during a September 2024 investigation. (Supplied: Calgary Police Service)

    As a result of the investigation, a 51-year-old man from Calgary is facing several charges, including offences related to possession of stolen property, dangerous driving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of weapons.

    The woman, a 25-year-old from Calgary, is facing multiple charges related to possession of stolen property and breach of recognizance. She also had 11 outstanding warrants.

    Both are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Helene races toward Florida as a major Category 3 storm

    Hurricane Helene could cause a 'nightmare' scenario of catastrophic storm surge in northwestern Florida, officials warned Thursday as they urged residents to heed evacuation orders ahead of the enormous storm, which is expected to cause significant damage hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News