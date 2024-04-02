Weather shifting in Calgary with rain, snow on the way

Alberta was the warmest province in the country on Tuesday, but be prepared for a shift in the weather.

While Calgary had a daytime high of 17 C, things are expected to begin to change on Wednesday. We can expect a high of 9C, with a chilly wind gusting out of the north, clouds and pockets of rain.

Calgary weather day planner for April 3, 2024. (CTV News)

The rain will transition to snow on Wednesday night and carry through Thursday. On Thursday, the snow could be heavy at times.

Calgary five-day forecast for April 3-7, 2024. (CTV News)

Temperatures will fluctuate quite a bit throughout the week, so expect intermittent periods of snow or rain.

Here is a stunning shot Matt Melnyk took with his drone of the chinook arch on Tuesday.

An aerial shot of a chinook arch on April 2, 2024. (Submitted by: Matt Melnyk)