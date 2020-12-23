CALGARY -- It may have been a frigid start to Wednesday, but temperatures steadily climb as an upper ridge moves over Alberta and spreads warmth over the province.

By the afternoon, temperatures get close to the freezing mark and may even get above zero by a couple of degrees in the evening.

Christmas Eve warms up even further with some parts of southern Alberta peaking close to double digits. The warm weather may melt some of the snow that fell earlier in the week, and then re-freezes overnight. This could lead to slippery surfaces by Christmas morning.

The weekend cools back down with some more snow on Boxing Day. Early estimates show Calgary could get another two to four centimetres.

Here’s the five day:

Wednesday:

Periods of sun and cloud, W 20g40 km/h

Daytime high: 2°C

Overnight: Mainly clear, 2°C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 7°C

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, -4°C

Friday:

Mostly cloudy

Daytime high: 2°C

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, -8°C

Saturday:

Cloudy, light snow

Daytime high: -6°C

Overnight: Scattered flurries early, then cloudy, -10°C

Sunday: