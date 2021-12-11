Weather warnings in place for southern Alberta and the mountain parks

Environment Canada has issued a number of weather warnings for Alberta, particularly in the southern regions of the province.

First, many regions in southern Alberta are under a wind warning due to 120 km/h gusts that the agency says could lead to property damage.

The advisory is in effect for a number of communities including Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Fort Macleod, Okotoks, Crowsnest Pass, Cypress Hills Provincial Park and surrounding areas.

"High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," Environment Canada wrote in the bulletin. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

The winds are expected to subside by the evening.

SNOWFALL AND WINTER STORM WARNING

Meanwhile both Banff National Park and Jasper National Park are under weather warnings of their own for inclement weather expected to hit the mountain region.

Environment Canada states Banff residents could see heavy snow, up to about 25 centimetres of accumulation through Saturday and into Sunday.

Heavier snow is expected along Highway 93, better known as the Icefields Parkway. The agency forecasts about 35 centimetres of snowfall for that region.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," Environment Canada said. "Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight."

The advisory says the snow is expected to finish up on Sunday.