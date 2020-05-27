CALGARY -- The fire department responded quickly to a fire that broke out Wednesday night just before 9 p.m. at a warehouse in the 4700 block of 50 Avenue N.E., north of McKnight Blvd.

A lot of smoke and flame were visible. It turned out that a massive roll of cable ignited.

Firefighters used foam and water to douse the flames.

No structures were impacted.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.