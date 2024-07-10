CALGARY
Calgary

    • Wednesday was the hottest day expected this week but Thursday's still set to scorch

    We had record-breaking heat on Wednesday.

    Thursday, temperatures will start to regulate but it will still be very hot.

    In Calgary, expect lots of sunshine and a high of 30 C that will feel more like 33 with the humidity.

    It will also feel even hotter in the direct sunlight.

    Take all the precautions you took on Wednesday – drinking lots of water, slapping on sunscreen and staying out of the sun when you can.

    The pattern is starting to shift and that will help regulate the temperatures.

    You will notice it by Friday and Saturday as we drop to 26 C.

    This pattern shift also opens up the risk of late-day thunderstorms this week.

