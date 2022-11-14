Wellwood says UCP decision to punt her has 'ripped the seams of the tapestry apart even further'
Nadine Wellwood says the United Conservative Party is deeply divided after she was disqualified from representing the riding of Livingstone-Macleod in the next general election.
“I think this decision really has ripped the seams of the tapestry apart even further,” she told CTV News on Monday.
“My faith has been shaken, absolutely, in the party. I think there’s still a lot of Jason Kenney remnants.”
Wellwood was seeking to become the next MLA for the riding south of Calgary, currently held by the UCP’s Roger Reid.
Reid initially said he would seek re-election, but withdrew from doing so earlier this month.
Wellwood was left as the only remaining candidate for the UCP, and she has now been disqualified.
Wellwood appealed, and on the weekend the party said it, too, was tossed.
“Ms. Wellwood’s appeal was dismissed,” said party spokesperson Dave Prisco.
“I don't have anything else to add.”
Wellwood says the party disqualified her initially for social media posts where she compared vaccine passports to policies imposed by Adolph Hitler and the Nazis, and spread misinformation about COVID-19.
On Nov. 7, she received a letter stating the party candidate selection committee rejected her application “based on a referral from the executive director of the UCP.”
Wellwood says she wanted to seek a life in public service, and represent the constituents of Livingstone-Macleod.
She says she signed up nearly 900 new members to the party in an eight-day period, following the party’s leadership election.
“I just want to hold people accountable and we need to hold MLAs to a higher standard, not the minimum standard, but to the highest standards,” she said.
Wellwood also claimed former premier Jason Kenney along with cabinet ministers implementing public health policy should have been sent to jail.
“I think the important thing to note there was that was at a time when Alberta, under Jason Kenny's, what I feel is to be a very totalitarian, top-down government, was calling for these innocent men and women to go to jail and pastors to go to jail,” said Wellwood.
“I think it's pretty clear the UCP doesn't want me around.”
Wellwood says she’s disappointed by the decision, but will still be an advocate for people in the riding.
“I thought the UCP was actually embracing a diversity of opinion and vote in embracing an alternative narrative,” she said.
The Cochrane resident says she holds views similar to those of Premier Danielle Smith.
“I don't think I've said anything on social media that she maybe hasn't spoken herself,” said Wellwood.
“The difference being, she ran for leadership and avoided the scrutiny, and I unfortunately had to go through the entire process.”
Political scientist Lisa Young with the University of Calgary says those comments are more “extreme” than those of Danielle Smith.
“We certainly don't ever consider the idea that it would be criminal to enact policies that we don't agree with,” said Young.
“Are we going to see more like this (type of candidate)? Quite likely.
“But I do think that the individuals involved might not be as extreme and certainly, you'd have to think that there would be room in a party led by Danielle Smith for candidates whose views are similar to Danielle Smith.”
Young believes the most plausible thing would be that Reid step back into the race, to seek another term.
Reid told CTV News in an email he is pleased by the decision to disqualify Wellwood.
“I acknowledge the anger and frustration of Albertans that have given rise to single-issue candidates and movements,” stated Reid.
“As I continue to serve as MLA for Livingstone-Macleod, I will continue to advocate that the government reflect on the actions implemented during the pandemic and make appropriate changes to ensure all future governments have a framework that will allow them to respond better.”
Reid would not elaborate on whether he plans to seek re-election.
“Ms. Wellwood's desire to seek the nomination for Livingstone-Macleod was not the reason I chose to withdraw, so her disqualification is not a reason for me to re-enter, at this time.”
Livingstone-Macleod is the premier’s home riding.
Young says it could be political suicide if Smith abandons her promise to residents in Brooks-Medicine Hat, if she seeks a spot in Livingstone-Macleod come May.
“I think it would be very difficult for Danielle Smith to take the nomination here,” said Young.
Kevin Van Tighem announced in the middle of October that he would seek the NDP nomination for Livingstone-MacLeod.
The UCP will have to hold another nomination contest for the riding, with Prisco saying “a date has not yet been set.”
