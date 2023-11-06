Westbound Glenmore Trail closed during Monday evening commute due to rollover

Calgary emergency crews closed a section of Glenmore Trail on Monday afternoon following a rollover.

The single-vehicle collision happened in the westbound lanes of Glenmore at 3 p.m., prompting a closure of the road between Blackfoot Trail S.E. and Centre Street South.

Police say paramedics took one person to hospital in stable condition.

As of 4 p.m., the closure of westbound Glenmore Trail remained in place, however, eastbound lanes of Glenmore Trail were open.

Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details when they become available…