Westbound Glenmore Trail closed during Monday evening commute due to rollover
Westbound Glenmore Trail was closed at Blackfoot Trail on Nov. 6, 2023, due to a crash. (X/@YYCTransport)
Calgary emergency crews closed a section of Glenmore Trail on Monday afternoon following a rollover.
The single-vehicle collision happened in the westbound lanes of Glenmore at 3 p.m., prompting a closure of the road between Blackfoot Trail S.E. and Centre Street South.
Police say paramedics took one person to hospital in stable condition.
As of 4 p.m., the closure of westbound Glenmore Trail remained in place, however, eastbound lanes of Glenmore Trail were open.
Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more details when they become available…