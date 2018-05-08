After contract negotiations stalled between WestJet and its pilots, an estimated group of 150 pilots gathered near the WestJet building in a show of solidarity while the airline’s CEO and president addressed shareholders attending the annual general meeting.

“We’re very happy that we had as many pilots take time on their day off to come show their unity,” said Captain Dave Colquhoun, chairman of Air Line Pilots Association council 230. “We’re also very excited that there are pilots from other airlines here.”

The WestJet pilots are currently in the midst of a strike vote set to end on Thursday, May 10. Should the pilots vote in favour of striking, the pilots could walk off the job as early as May 18.

Ed Sims, WestJet’s CEO and president, says the potential for a work stoppage is having an impact on consumer confidence and the airline is experiencing a progressive deterioration in bookings.

“We advised analysts on our call this morning that that is causing us to advise our guidance in terms of our expectation of revenue for available seat well for the foreseeable future,” said Sims. “We are seeing a degree of anxiety from potential guests.”

“While that potential for industrial action hangs over our immediate future, we are offering all of our guests a full refund in the event that their travel plans are disrupted.”

Colquhon says the pilots association is seeking a contract comparable to the deal Air Canada pilots have but of major concern is WestJet’s decision to hire non-WestJet pilots to staff the cockpits of Swoop, the airline’s new discount wing. The airline has taken out advertisements in Europe in an attempt to woo pilots to Swoop.

“Wages is part of it but, more importantly, what we’re looking to make sure is that our flying is done by our pilots,” said Colquhon. “We’re very concerned that the company is taking an initiative that it’s going to outsource our jobs to an alter-ego airline which is Swoop.”

Sims says the airline will continue to negotiate in good faith and attempt to reach an agreement that is in the best interest of all involved parties.

“The most important aspect of all of this process is to remain steadfast at the negotiating table,” explained Sims. “To remain committed to not conducting public negotiations, to remain very clear on our goal of making sure that we reach a sustainable settlement, not just for one group of WestJetters but actually, in the best interest of the 13,000 WestJetters, and our many hundreds of thousands of shareholders.”

On Tuesday, WestJet informed its shareholders that the company made $37.2 million in profit in the first quarter of 2018, a significant decrease from a profit of $46.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. The airline also warned that its revenue per seat mile could drop to negative two per cent due in part to rising fuel costs, competition and the uncertainty surrounding negotiations with the pilots.

No contract talks are scheduled at this time but both the pilots and WestJet brass say they are prepared to return to the table to reach a deal.

“Our goal is to get a contract,” said Captain Rob McFadyen, master executive council chairman for the WestJet Pilots Association. “Our goal is not to go on strike.”

With files from CTV’s Kevin Green