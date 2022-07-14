WestJet flights delayed due to system outage, check-in service restored

"Intermittent issues" in a telecommunications system led to delayed WestJet flights in Canada and abroad Thursday morning.

Officials with the Calgary-based airline confirm to CTV News that a system outage has been restored but, as of 10 a.m., baggage check-in problems persist in Calgary, Ottawa, Saskatoon and Halifax.

"An infrastructure outage is currently impacting WestJet’s airport check-in, flight planning and payment services on WestJet.com and continues to intermittently impact operations," said a WestJet spokesperson in a statement. "We are working to restore service and encourage guests to arrive early and check their flight status due to delays with the check-in process at the airport.

"We thank all guests for their patience as we continue to work towards resolving the issue."

NAV CANADA confirms the disruption was with a telecommunications system of Zavo, a third-party provider.

"Ensuring the safe movement of air traffic in Canadian airspace is NAV CANADA’s top priority," said a NAV CANADA spokesperson in a statement to CTV News. "As such, air traffic control will reduce the flow of departures and arrivals temporarily in some situations until the Zayo has restored service. Procedures are in place to assure safety of aircraft in our airspace.

"We regret the inconvenience to air carriers and their passengers due to this third-party outage. Passengers are encouraged to check with their airlines for specific details regarding flight delays and cancellations."

Due to NAV CANADA and WestJet system outages, guests flying through YYC may experience delays. We appreciate your patience as we support their efforts to resolve the issues. Please check with your airline for flight information. We will provide updates as available. — YYC (@FlyYYC) July 14, 2022

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.