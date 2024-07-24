WestJet introducing Wi-Fi to some flights in 2025, more in 2026

WestJet loyalty members will soon be able to use Wi-Fi aboard flights.

Partnering with Telus, WestJet is providing its rewards members access to free Wi-Fi through Starlink.

The airline says Starlink can deliver the speeds necessary for every passenger on board its aircraft to livestream videos or play online games on their devices.

WestJet's narrow-body fleet will be equipped with Wi-Fi by the end of 2025.

The airline's wide-body aircraft will follow by the end of 2026.