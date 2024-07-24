CALGARY
Calgary

    • WestJet introducing Wi-Fi to some flights in 2025, more in 2026

    A WestJet plane waits at a gate at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh A WestJet plane waits at a gate at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    

    WestJet loyalty members will soon be able to use Wi-Fi aboard flights.

    Partnering with Telus, WestJet is providing its rewards members access to free Wi-Fi through Starlink.

    The airline says Starlink can deliver the speeds necessary for every passenger on board its aircraft to livestream videos or play online games on their devices.

    WestJet's narrow-body fleet will be equipped with Wi-Fi by the end of 2025.

    The airline's wide-body aircraft will follow by the end of 2026.

