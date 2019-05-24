What's happening around Calgary this weekend?
Quilts hang outside the Wainwright Hotel in this image provided by Heritage Park.
CTV News Calgary
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 4:57PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, May 24, 2019 6:22PM MDT
A quilting competition, professional lacrosse and soccer, and Market Collective in a bigger venue than previous showcases, here are some of the events that are scheduled for Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 in the city and surrounding communities.
Saturday, May 25
Calgary Medieval Faire & Artisan Market, Crossroads Market (1235 26 Ave SE) - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Festival of Quilts, Heritage Park,10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Calgary Reptile Expo. Mid-Sun Community Association (50 Midpark Rise SE), 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Market Collective, BMO Centre,10 a.m. - 6 p.m.