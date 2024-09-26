What’s in store at Calgary's 2024 Rocky Mountain Wine and Food Festival

The Rocky Mountain Wine and Food Festival returns to Calgary this month with samples from hundreds of vendors, including low-alcohol and non-alcoholic options.

This year, the festival features more than 200 booths with samples from wineries, breweries, cideries and distilleries from 26 different countries.

Officials say there's something for everyone, from connoisseurs to the sober curious.

"(The festival) will feature an extensive range of other non-alcoholic beverages to explore," said a Thursday news release. "From wine to delicious mocktails."

This year, the festival has 320 Canadian-made products to try, including 200+ wines, 150+ beers, 180+ spirits and more than 40 tequilas.

There are also more than 200 new-to-market offerings and food from 30 local food vendors.

The 2024 Rocky Mountain Wine and Food Festival takes place at the BMO Centre on Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19.

Tickets, passes and VIP experiences are available for purchase at rockymountainwine.com, with sampling coupons available for purchase upon arrival.