Wondering what’s happening in Calgary this weekend? Here’s a list of local events taking place in and around the city.

Blackfalds Days

Small Town, Big Dreams will be celebrated during Blackfalds Days this weekend with a number of activities, including a Youth Night Out, a Councillors Pancake Breakfast, the Blackfalds Parade and Blackfalds Got Talent competition. Saturday evening will also feature the popular fireworks show and Sunday will see a church service and block party in the park.

A full list of events can be found online.

Veterans Association Food Bank Garage Sale

The Veterans Association Food Bank (VAFB) is holding a garage sale at 416 28th Street N.E. on from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday through Sunday.

Funds raised will go toward veterans in need.

“The goal of the Veterans Association Food Bank is to have veterans feel more comfortable and welcomed in a community that has their backs,” reads the group’s website.

“A community which understand the issues surrounding their request for assistance. A community that mirrors in many ways the brother and sisterhood found on ships, land and airbases, in the field and assisting others around the world when called to serve.”

Items in good condition can also be donated by calling 403-367-8387.

Father’s Day Brunch at Fort Calgary

Treat Dad to a special brunch at Fort Calgary on Sunday.

The menu will be a buffet featuring made to order omelettes, pasta, eggs benedict, sausages, bacon, hash browns, pancakes, cheese, meat and many more chef selections.

Brunch also comes with complimentary admission to the historic museum.

There will be three seating, at 9:30 and 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cost is $45 for adults, $19 for kids ages four to 10 and kids under four are free.

Tickets can be found online or by email.

Rad Dad Day at Calaway Park

Sunday is a good day to be a father or a grandfather with Rad Dad Day at Calaway Park. All dads and granddads will receive free admission to the park when accompanied by a child.

JazzYYC Summer Festival

The JazzYYC Summer Festival continues this weekend at several venues around the city, wrapping up Sunday.

The Studio Bell Stage will feature:

Benny Green Trio on Friday at 8 p.m.

Brubeck Brothers Quartet on Saturday at 8 p.m.

The Ironwood Stage will feature:

Alex Pangman on Friday at 7 p.m.,

Larnell Lewis on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Tara Kannangara on Sunday at 7 p.m.

The King Eddy Stage will feature:

The Jon Day Latin Jazz Project on Friday at 7 p.m.

Shpik on Friday at 9:30 p.m.

The Kelly Steele Quartet on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Elizabeth Shepherd on Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

There will also be jams and free public workshops throughout the weekend at the venues.

More information can be found online.

Spruce Meadows Continental

Part of the Spruce Meadows Summer Tour, the Continental goes this weekend at the world famous equestrian facility just south of Calgary.

Admission and parking are free and shuttles are also available from the Somerset/Bridlewood LRT station.

Competition runs until Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.