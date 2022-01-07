WHL postpones games and practice for 15 teams due to climbing COVID-19 case counts

CALGARY -

Omicron is taking a significant toll on the Western Hockey League.

Friday, the league announced it is postponing games and practices for15 teams, including the Calgary Hitmen.

That's because of the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases sweeping through the league that are hitting both players and staff members.

The WHL says it still hopes to play a 68 game schedule this season. It's working on rescheduling the cancelled games.