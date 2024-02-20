Why Alberta's inflation rate climbed last month

Though Canada’s inflation rate dropped in January, in Alberta it increased.

According to Statistics Canada’s Consumer Price Index for January 2024, released on Tuesday, Canada's inflation rate dropped to 2.9 per cent from 3.4 per cent the month before.

This as Alberta’s inflation rate increased to sit at 3.4 per cent in January, compared to three per cent in December 2023.

"It’s largely due to a base-effect on electricity prices," said Leanna Wachniak, wealth investment advisor with the Popowich Karmali Advisory Group.

"We had a price rebate in January 2023 that we didn’t repeat this year,”

Canada's inflation rate fell more than what was expected, Wachniak said.

"Economists were largely expecting it to remain unchanged, so this was a bit of a surprise,” she said.

One of the largest contributors to the drop was year-over-year gas prices.

Grocery prices also increased at a slower pace.

"We also saw the cost of air travel went down," said Wachniak.

The Bank of Canada has held the key interest rate at five per cent since the summer, but with overall inflation decreasing, it may make a rate cut March 6.

"Overall, the softening inflation is good news for Canadians and good news for the Bank of Canada who don’t look like they have much more to do to get the inflation back in line,” said Wachniak.

The central bank’s target inflation rate is two per cent.