CALGARY -- An incoming weather system has resulted in weather warnings, watches and special weather statements for much of Alberta on Sunday, Environment Canada says.

The agency released details of the advisories on its website Saturday evening and updated them again on Sunday morning.

Wind warnings are in place for Calgary, Lethbridge, Red Deer and many other communities in southern and central Alberta.

Environment Canada says the conditions are expected to bring in strong westerly gusts of up to 100 km/h in areas through the region, along the international border.

Some of the more southeastern regions, like Crowsnest Pass and Pincher Creek, can expect slightly stronger gusts – approximately 120 km/h.

It says they will remain throughout the day on Sunday before subsiding sometime in the evening.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds," the online bulletin reads.

"Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds."

SNOW SQUALLS, SNOW STORMS

Environment Canada says there is also a snow squall watch for the city of Calgary, which means the region could experience "pockets of intense snowfall" from Sunday night to Monday morning.

Those conditions could pose risks to residents, especially if they are out on the road at the time.

"For brief periods, snowfall and winds could combine to reduce visibilities to near zero," Environment Canada says. "Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common."

Snowfall warnings are also in place for Crowsnest Pass, Kananaskis and Canmore as well as regions of northern Alberta such as Fort McMurray, Fort Chipewyan and High Level.

In the meantime, several other regions of the province, including Edmonton, Bonnyville, Drayton Valley and Hinton and surrounding areas are under a special weather advisory.

Those regions could experience rain showers, flurries, strong winds and even weak thunderstorms.

"The Edmonton metropolitan region will be affected late Sunday afternoon," the agency said. "Scattered flurries and winds gusting in the 70 to 90 km/h range will continue until Monday morning."

