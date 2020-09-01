CALGARY -- Happy meteorological autumn to you! Meteorological seasons change with the Julian calendar months:

Spring: March-May

Summer: June-August

Autumn: September-November

Winter: December-February

In spite of that, a reminder that the autumnal equinox is Sept. 22 . That is the day that the angle of the earth and the apex-point of solar energy align with the equator, and the entire planet receives 12 hours of daylight.

Before we get to details on our forecast, a quick look at the August AND the summer averages:

So, in spite of a very dry final month of summer, we crushed the average precipitation total with a below-average number of rainfall days. Thanks for that one, June.

Now, on to our forecast:

Westerly wind aloft is continuing to billow in throughout the day and will produce gusts for Calgary toward 40 km/h, perhaps 50 km/h, with gusts further south into the 70-80 km/h range. Gusts like this usually make for partial cloud, conditionally, and will likely help Calgary produce an above-average day, temperature-wise. Tomorrow, we set up for more westerly wind but it will be accompanied by a wave of showers, which could offer a couple of millimetres of rain here. Thereafter, a high pressure ridge is looking to build, just in time for the long weekend.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy, windy!

Daytime high: 23C

Evening: mainly clear, low 11C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny, afternoon scattered showers are possible, then clearing

Daytime high: 17C

Evening: mainly clear, low 8C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 22C

Evening: clear, low 8C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 24C

Evening: mainly clear low 9C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 23C

Evening: mainly clear low 9C

Wes took a stroll along the McKenzie Lake ridge pathway and captured this amazing shot!

