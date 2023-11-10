CALGARY
Calgary

    • Windy and warm in Calgary for the weekend

    Wherever you’re headed on Saturday morning – whether to a Remembrance Day ceremony or somewhere else – the temperatures will be tame, but the winds will be gusty.

    At 9 a.m., expect 1C and winds between 20-30 km/h. The temperatures will pick up fast in the morning and so will the gusts.

    By 11 a.m., gusts could reach 60 km/h and in the afternoon gusts up to 70 km/h are possible.

    For communities south of the city of Calgary, gusts could kick up to 80 and 90 km/h.

    Remembrance Day weather day planner for Nov. 11, 2023

    These westerly winds will knock our daytime high into the double digits. The winds will tame down a little on Sunday to 40 km/h, and so will the daytime high.

    The gusts will turn up a notch again on Monday and, yes you guessed it, the temperatures will climb with that. By Tuesday of next week, we will return to more seasonal temps.

    If you were considering putting up your Christmas decorations this weekend while the temperatures are still mild, Sunday will be a little more enjoyable for that.

    And if you are one of the many who is going to try and get some golfing in this weekend, a tee time on Sunday is your best bet.

    The mountains will get more fresh snow this weekend. Making it yet another weekend you can ski and golf on the same day!

    Calgary five-day forecast for Nov. 11-15.

    Speaking of the mountains, thanks to Michael Interisano for this beautiful shot this week. He calls it “First Light on the Mountains.”

    "First Light on the Mountains." (Courtesy: Michael Interisano)

    Thanks, Michael. Have a great weekend!

