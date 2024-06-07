Windy weekend will cool Calgary slightly this weekend

The first week of June has got off to a mostly seasonal start.

Clouds will come and go throughout Friday pushed in by a northwesterly wind at 20 to 40 km/h, but we’ll still will manage to work our way to a seasonal high of 20 C later this afternoon.

The wind will continue to be the weather influencer throughout the duration of the weekend.

A low-pressure system in the upper atmosphere is hovering over north central Alberta along the Saskatchewan border, pumping cooler air at stronger speeds to the south.

Areas like Red Deer will experience a noticeable drop in the temperature, going from a high of 19 C on Friday to a high of just 9 C on Saturday.

This system could also bring some light showers across areas in southeast Alberta, most notably around Red Deer and Drumheller.

Here in Calgary, the cooler air won’t make as much of an impact on Saturday, but we will still be 5 C below seasonal with a high of 15 C in store, but no rain heading our way.

Sunday will be a rebuild day on the temperature front, as that low-pressure system tracks to the east and southeasterly wind will aide in getting us to a high of 17 C.

By Monday, we will be back to above seasonal temps to kick of the new week.