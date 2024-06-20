CALGARY
Calgary

    • WinSport's mountain bike park opens for 2024 season

    The mountain bike park at WinSport. (WinSport) The mountain bike park at WinSport. (WinSport)
    WinSport's bike park opens for the 2024 season on Saturday.

    The park, which has lift-accessed trails and a skills centre, will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

    "Our trails cater to intermediate and advanced riders, emphasizing skill progression in tandem with our comprehensive mountain bike programs," said WinSport in a Thursday news release.

    The downhill biking experience includes eight kilometres of technical and freeride trails ranging from green (easiest), to blue (more difficult) and black (most difficult) runs.

    "These trails are accessible via the '88 Express quad chairlift or the new up-track 'Strawberry Shortcake' pathway," said officials.

    Access to the trail network has moved from the day lodge to the Servus Tube Park entrance, just north of the guest services entrance.

    Gromville, situated next to the flag court on the park's east side, will serve as the hub for lessons, warm-up laps, and easy riding sessions.

    For more information on the bike park you can visit WinSport's website.

