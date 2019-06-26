A woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting her neighbour with a weapon in the city's northeast.

Police were called to the 700 block of McDougall Court N.E just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night for reports of an assault with a weapon.

Police say the altercation may have started on Monday night and carried over to the next day.

The victim sustained minor injuries and did not need to be transported to hospital.

Police are investigating what led up to the alleged assault and say charges are pending.