A 29-year-old woman is facing charges after a teen was stabbed on a downtown street on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Macleod Trail S.E. at about 4:45 p.m. for reports of an assault.

A 17-year-old girl was transported by ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the teen was allegedly confronted by five people and an altercation occurred that resulted in the teen being stabbed.

Officers were able to track down a suspect, based on witness descriptions, and they were arrested without incident.

Police say the attack was random but they are looking into whether there was a prior relationship between the teen and the group that approached her.

A 29-year-old woman is now facing charges and will be formally charged after she goes before a Justice of the Peace.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact the police non-emergency number 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.