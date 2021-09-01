CALGARY -- A 25-year-old woman from Mountain View County faces eight charges, including impaired driving causing death, in connection with a fatal summer crash on Highway 22.

According to RCMP, the woman was driving southbound in a pickup truck when she attempted to pass a van on the undivided highway near Range Road 43 in Mountain View County shortly after 9 p.m. on June 27.

The driver allegedly lost control of her vehicle and struck a northbound SUV. The impact of the collision caused the pickup to flip several times on the highway and collide with two motorcycles.

One of the motorcyclists, 43-year-old Matthew Forseth of Airdrie, was pronounced dead on scene. The second motorcyclist, Forseth's girlfriend, was transported by ambulance to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Forseth's family confirmed to CTV News in the days following the crash that the couple were returning home to Airdrie after a meal in Water Valley.

The driver of the pickup truck was arrested following the crash and transported to hospital for treatment of her injuries.

On Wednesday, more than two months after the fatal crash, RCMP announced the driver had been charged.

Ashley Evans faces charges of:

Impaired driving;

Impaired driving causing death;

Failure to stop after accident;

Failure to stop after accident resulting in death;

Failure to stop after accident resulting in bodily harm;

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and,

Operate motor vehicle over legal limit.

The accused has been released from custody ahead of her scheduled appearance in Didsbury provincial court on Sept. 20



