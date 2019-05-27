A 39-year-old woman was found dead in a charitable donation bin in Medicine Hat early Monday morning after becoming trapped in the receptacle.

According to Medicine Hat Police Service officials, officers and paramedics were called to the bin at approximately 3:30 a.m. following reports an unconscious woman had been spotted.

Emergency crews located the woman and she was pronounced dead on scene. The identity of the deceased has not been released but her death is considered accidental.

The exact cause of her death remains under investigation and an autopsy will be conducted by the Alberta Coroners Office.

Police in Medicine Hat are working with local social service agencies to ensure their clients are aware of the potential dangers donation bins pose.