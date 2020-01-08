CALGARY -- RCMP are on scene of a shooting in Conrich, Alta., that sent one woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to a location near the intersection of Meadow Ridge Road and Meadow Ridge Drive in the hamlet east of Calgary around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.

A 27-year-old woman was transported by ambulance to hospital in life-threatening condition. As of 10 a.m., RCMP say her condition is considered critical.

Officers have since taped off a property and home in the area, while putting up a road block at the intersection of RR284 and Meadow Ridge Lane.

Calgary Police Service members have been provided with the description of a suspect vehicle that may have entered the city at the Stoney Trail and McKnight Boulevard interchange. RCMP have not publicly disclosed the vehicle description or the description of the suspect who remains at large.

Conrich is located just east of Calgary city limits.