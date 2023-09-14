Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle: Calgary police

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injures on Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in northwest Calgary.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 24 Avenue and Upper Place N.W. just after 8 a.m.

Police say the woman, in her 20s, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash.

The incident caused 24 Avenue N.W. to be closed in both directions between Ulrich Road and University Drive N.W.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.