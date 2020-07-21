CALGARY -- A 19-year-old woman is dead and a 17-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital in Calgary following a Friday morning crash on Highway 3 east of Taber.

According to RCMP, two cars collided on the undivided highway shortly on July 17 shortly before 7 a.m.

The driver of the eastbound car, a 19-year-old woman from Nobleford, was pronounced dead on scene.

A 17-year-old boy who had been driving the westbound car suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported by ground ambulance to local hospital. Due to the nature of his injuries, he was later airlifted to a Calgary-area hospital.

A section of the highway was closed to traffic for several hours.

The investigation into the fatal head-on crash continues but RCMP do not believe speed or alcohol will contributing factors.

Earlier this month the province announced plans to twin a 46-kilometre stretch of Highway 3 starting at Taber and heading east to Burdett.