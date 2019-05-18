Authorities in Rocky Mountain House are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run early Friday morning.

Officials say the woman, a 39-year-old mother of five, was walking on the main road on the Sunchild First Nation when she was struck by a vehicle at about 3:00 a.m. on May 17.

By the time emergency crews arrived at the scene, the victim was already dead.

The driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882 or call your local police service.

If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.