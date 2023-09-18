Woman runs to basement to get her child out during Taradale fire

A woman suffered some smoke inhalation during a house fire on Monday evening but her actions may have saved her child's life.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call for a fire on Tarington Close N.E. in Taradale around 6:45 p.m.

They saw smoke coming out of the home and found a hot spot in the basement.

Some contents burned and fire also got into some basement walls and the ceiling.

Six people got out safely before firefighters arrived.

The fire department says the mother ran to the basement to get her child out.

EMS treated her for smoke inhalation on the scene and no one had to go to the hospital.

The residents will be displaced until repairs are made.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.