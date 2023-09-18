Woman runs to basement to get her child out during Taradale fire

A woman suffered some smoke inhalation during a house fire in Taradale on Monday evening but her actions may have saved her child's life. A woman suffered some smoke inhalation during a house fire in Taradale on Monday evening but her actions may have saved her child's life.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News