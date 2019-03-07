The Calgary Humane Society is looking for the owner of a severely neglected dog that was abandoned at a local pet store last month.

Officials say a senior female dog, believed to be a Maltese or Bichon, was left at the Sunridge Petland store on February 21.

When the animal was discovered, staff soon realized it was blind, immobile and suffering from medical neglect. They immediately contacted the Humane Society.

Upon further examination, veterinarians found the dog had diabetes that had gone untreated and it was suffering immensely.

Unfortunately, officials determined the only course of action was to euthanize the dog.

Investigators are now in the process of locating the owner, an unknown woman who was captured on video surveillance inside the store.

In the footage, the woman is seen coming in with her jacket zipped up and something concealed inside her clothing.

Minutes later, she is seen leaving the store with her jacket open.

Officials have not been able to identify the woman and are now looking to the public for help.

Brad Nichols, senior manager of Animal Cruelty Investigations, says while some people may think leaving an ill pet in a pet store is okay, it is still an irresponsible act.

“There are a multitude of veterinary clinics in the area, as well as the services of Calgary Humane Society that could have been utilized rather than dumping an elderly, blind dog in unfamiliar surroundings. We would like to speak with the woman in the video to further understand the actions taken on February 21,” he said in a release.

Anyone with information about the woman or dog involved in this case is asked to contact the Humane Society at 403-205-4455.