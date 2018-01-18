One man was transported to hospital in serious condition after suffering undisclosed injuries inside a business in the city’s southeast.

Shortly before 1:00 p.m., CPS officers and EMS crews responded to a business in the Blaza Business Park in the 4800 block of 32 Street Southeast, in the Golden Triangle Industrial Park, following reports someone had suffered a fall from scaffolding.

An injured worker, age not confirmed, was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.