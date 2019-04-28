A group of people got together on Sunday morning to remember those who have died while at work in Alberta.

The National Day of Mourning ceremony, which commemorates workers who have been killed, injured or suffered illness due to workplace-related hazards, took place at Edward Place Park.

Representatives say they have a specific goal this year too.

“This year, we are appealing to the provincial government not to repeal the Occupational Health and Safety laws that were passed last year by the NDP government,” said Alexander Shevalier, Calgary and District Labour Council president.

He says a lot of work and public consultation went into Bill 6 and he would hate for that effort to go to waste.

“Taking a vulnerable group like farm workers and just going back in time isn’t acceptable. They’ve proposed a number of changes but, fundamentally, why is it that farmers deserve different rules than everybody else?”

He adds the UCP’s idea to bring in private insurers isn’t the right way to go.

“All you really get is, if they deny you, you have to sue them and we’re talking about vulnerable workers. We’re talking about workers who don’t have a ton of money.”

The names of the men and women who’ve died at their workplace were also read out during the gathering.

Last year, 162 people died while at work in Alberta.