‘World changing’: Calgary’s Ronald McDonald House gets $1.25M donation

A Canadian energy company has donated $1.25 million to Ronald McDonald House Charities to help the non-profit organization create an additional 60 suites for families in need at its soon-to-be-opened Calgary location.

The donation from ARC Resources Ltd, presented Tuesday morning, will help cover costs for the Energy Wing of the new expanded facility being constructed adjacent to Calgary's existing Ronald McDonald House on West Campus Place N.W, which will open in 2025.

Once built, the new facility will increase the number of family suites available from 27 to 91, enabling more families than ever to stay close to their sick children without the additional financial and emotional burdens of seeking alternative accommodation.

"It's near and dear to our heart, with over half of our employees living where they would need to travel to receive pediatric services such as this," said Lisa Olsen, senior vice-president of people and corporate for ARC Resources.

"We're so proud to be part of making this donation and being part of the expansion."

The funding comes at a time where the Ronald McDonald House in Calgary already has a waiting list for dozens of families every single night.

Ashtyn Bruvold says her family has been eternally grateful for locations in both Edmonton and Calgary over the last three years.

The accommodations have especially been important for her four-year-old son Zebulun, who has a rare disease called Chronic Granulomatous Disease which prevents his body from fighting off fungal or bacterial infections.

Zebulun, 4, has Chronic Granulomatous Disease. (supplied) "He gets very sick very often and the only cure for this disease is a bone marrow transplant. With dealing with the disease, it comes with a lot of restrictions, everything poses a danger to him. So we were going for this cure in hopes that he can have a normal life."

"It’s scary for toddlers to experience medical trauma. To be able to have the togetherness here and not to have to worry about food, drink, transport… everything is taken care of here, and we feel so comfortable for everyone."

Zebulon’s two-year-old brother Zavier will now have his bone marrow transplanted to his older brother in an upcoming procedure.

"To be able to have this is world changing, you just get to focus on your kids and your family, and to know more families will be helped is amazing," Bruvold said.

In addition to increasing the number of family suites, the new facility will expand the kitchen area, common spaces and programming spaces to support the many needs of families traveling for paediatric care.