Wranglers close out regular season on losing note, dropping 3-2 decision to Abbotsford

Dustin Wolf was back in goal for the Wranglers Saturday night in their regular-season finale, but it wasn’t exactly a case of déjà vu all over again.

Wolf looked sharp in goal, making 29 saves, but Arshdeep Bains broke a 2-2 tie with 8:36 to go in the third to give Abbotsford a 3-2 victory over Calgary.

Sam Morton scored both goals for the Wranglers who built an early 2-0 lead before the Canucks tied it up on goals from Linus Karlsson and Tristen Nielsen.

The Wranglers will find out their playoff opponent Sunday afternoon, when the Ontario Reign take on the Colorado Eagles.

If Ontario wins, they play Calgary, but any other result means the Wranglers will take on Tucson in a best-of-three series.