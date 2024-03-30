Wranglers double up on Barracudas 4-2, moving closer to clinching playoff berth

The Calgary Wranglers moved two points closer to clinching an AHL playoff berth Friday night, defeating the San Jose Barracudas 4-2 in a game played at the Saddledome.

Rory Kerins, Jeremie Poirier, Ben Jones with his 21st and Adam Klapka with his 20th scored for the Wranglers. Cole Cassels and Brandon Coe replied for the Barracudas.

“We bring the things we did last game against Coachella,” said Klapka, after the game. “Forecheck hard, be responsible in the D (defensive) zone, and good things happen.”

"Just try to do your best on the ice."



Adam Klapka spoke to the media following the win against San Jose on Friday, in which he scored his 20th goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/23XuPVEfNe — Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) March 29, 2024

Connor Murphy stopped 27 shots for the Wranglers to pick up the victory.

The Wranglers can clinch a playoff berth Saturday with a San Diego loss at Tucson.

Next up for the Wranglers is a Sunday matinee return match against the Barracudas at the Saddledome. It's also Wrangler mascot Blasty's birthday party celebration.

Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m.