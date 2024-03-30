CALGARY
Calgary

Wranglers double up on Barracudas 4-2, moving closer to clinching playoff berth

The Wranglers in action Friday night against San Jose at the Saddledome in Calgary. (Photo: X@AHLWranglers) The Wranglers in action Friday night against San Jose at the Saddledome in Calgary. (Photo: X@AHLWranglers)


The Calgary Wranglers moved two points closer to clinching an AHL playoff berth Friday night, defeating the San Jose Barracudas 4-2 in a game played at the Saddledome.

Rory Kerins, Jeremie Poirier, Ben Jones with his 21st  and Adam Klapka with his 20th scored for the Wranglers. Cole Cassels and Brandon Coe replied for the Barracudas.

“We bring the things we did last game against Coachella,” said Klapka, after the game. “Forecheck hard, be responsible in the D (defensive) zone, and good things happen.”

Connor Murphy stopped 27 shots for the Wranglers to pick up the victory.

The Wranglers can clinch a playoff berth Saturday with a San Diego loss at Tucson.

Next up for the Wranglers is a Sunday matinee return match against the Barracudas at the Saddledome. It's also Wrangler mascot Blasty's birthday party celebration.

Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m.

