Wranglers round up a desert victory with 6-2 triumph over Silver Knights

The Calgary Wranglers rolled into the desert and rolled out with a victory, defeating the Silver Knights 6-2 Saturday night in Henderson.

The Wranglers were led by Mitch McLain, who scored twice, had an assist and got into a fight, recording a Gordie Howe hat trick.

Walker Duehr, just back from a stint with the Flames, added a pair. Brett Sutter and Clark Bishop added single markers for the Wranglers.

Oscar Dansk stopped 23 shots against his former team, notching his fifth victory of the season.

The win gave the ascendant Wranglers 29 on the season, tied for first in the AHL.

The Wranglers next game is Jan. 29, when they take on the Ontario Reign. Puck drop is at 6 p.m.