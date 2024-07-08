Tuesday to feel like 34, or hotter if you're at Stampede Park

Be prepared for excessive heat over the next few days.

A heat warning is in place for almost the whole province.

Tuesday will feel like 34 with the humidity in the afternoon in Calgary.

And if you're going to be at Stampede Park, it will feel even hotter.

All the people and pavement will make it feel closer to the high 30s.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week.

Also check out the overnight lows.

That means no real relief from the heat – even in the overnight hours.

The ridge will shift south by late Thursday.

This could open us up to late-day t-storms on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

I will keep you posted on this!