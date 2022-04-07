Yahoo! Ranchman's set to reopen later this month

An iconic Calgary honky-tonk that closed after almost 50 years in operation will reopen later this month.

Ranchman's, a country dancehall located on Macleod Trail S.E., opened in 1972 but closed its doors in 2020.

The realtor in charge of finding someone to lease the space after its closure said Ranchman's fell victim to both the pandemic as well as a half-decade long oil shock that emptied out the wallets of Albertans.

"The final nail in the coffin was COVID," Rob Campbell said in a 2020 interview with CTV News. "We couldn't get past it."

Last year, Ranchman's sold to a new ownership group that, at the time, asked to remain anonymous.

Ranchman's reopens on April 29 with a live performance by Aaron Goodvin followed by a Gord Bamford concert the next night.

Two day show passes are available for $75.

To buy tickets or learn more about Ranchman's reopening weekend you can visit the bar's website.